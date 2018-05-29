Drake has once again returned to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

“Nice For What” held the top spot for an entire month, until Childish Gambino released “This is America.” But Drizzy appeared to take back his throne, as “Nice For What” sits atop the charts (again).

Drake has multiple records charting simultaneously. The Lil Baby collaboration, “Yes Indeed” has jumped from No. 49 to No. 6. “God’s Plan” is still holding strong at No. 3. This marks the 6 God’s 26th appearance in the top 10 of the Hot 100.

Additionally, he’s in the midst of a public rap feud with Pusha T that is just getting started. With his forthcoming album slate to release any day in June, there’s no telling what’s up The Boy’s sleeve.