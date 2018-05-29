We hope everybody had a good Memorial Day weekend, especially with all the heat that dropped over the past few days. Some of what we saw on shelves really only worked as a “day-of” ‘fit, but the latest New Balance US990 is one shoe that will definitely stay fresh past the holiday.

The patriotic-themed set of kicks adapts a red, white, and blue colorway to really bring the theme full circle, but the grey hue that dominates the shoe from heel to toe really balances things out perfectly. The white dip-dyed shoelaces make for a crisp finish as always, so even if you decide to recycle these for the Fourth of July they’ll still be a good sneaker option to properly stunt in.

Pick up the New Balance US990 right now for $175 USD over at the recently-merged VILLA / DTLR, who also supplied the images below:



Images: DTLR / VILLA