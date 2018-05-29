The classic PUMA Suede is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, and the brand is kicking things off with a host of collaborations that pay proper homage to the iconic silhouette.

One of the standout collabs comes in the form of a Ferrari-themed PUMA Suede 50. The “Rosso Corsa” colorway — a signature red hue used by Italian racing teams since the 1920s — dominates the entire upper, with a black formstripe adding a bit of contrast on the side panel. Gold detailing is found on the tongue and heel, where the signature PUMA cat logo is replaced with a luxe Ferrari badge emblem. If you’re a fan of fast cars and even flyer kicks, these might just be the sneaker to look out for.

Pick up the Ferrari x PUMA Suede 50 collaboration for $100 USD at select stockists, including Sneakersnstuff, beginning June 7.



Source: Sneaker News