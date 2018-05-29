Its been about five months since Gucci Mane first tweeted his forthcoming album will be entitled, Evil Genius, and apparently it’s still on the way.

Last year, La Flare released three projects including, his collaboration with Metro Boomin Droptopwop, Mr. Davis, and El Gato. However, he has yet to give us any new heat for the new year.

Evil Genius doesn’t have a set release date, but he mentioned on Instagram that it’s coming soon. In the clip, there was also a preview of some music. How many mics would you give this preview?

In other related news, Gucci teased a joint project with Wiz Khalifa. The duo were on set of the music video for their “Real Rich” collaboration, and Wiz made the announcement on IG.