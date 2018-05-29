Over the holiday weekend, Pusha T dominated Hip-Hop headlines between his stellar album DAYTONA and his beef with Drake. Both topics have become an instant conversation among the game’s fans and contributors, but one figure whose opinion is drawing attention is King Push’s brother No Malice.

No Malice is mostly quiet on Hip-Hop after his departure from The Clipse, however, in a live stream he shared his opinion on the beef and stated that it was good for Hip-Hop. The Virginia legend hasn’t been the most familiar with what is going on in rap these days, in fact, DAYTONA was the first album he heard from his brother.

“This is the first album that I even listened to from Push. It wasn’t because I was shunning it, you know, it’s just Hip-Hop don’t feed me, you know what I’m saying?” No Malice shared.

For those unaware, No Malice’s creativity in music shifted to a more faith-based focus, a sentiment he shared in critiquing the album. While he believes the album is good he shared “I don’t agree with everything he’s saying and all the messages, you know, but he didn’t make the album that leads people to the Lord.”

The insight from No Malice comes at a time where fans anxiously await a response from Pusha T to Drake’s “Duppy Freestyle,” which laid bars into both he and G.O.O.D. Music frontman Kanye West. Some fans online expected an immediate response to the Drake shot heard around the Internet but at the moment nothing has materialized. Push has been wanting this dance for a while though, so don’t expect that to remain in place.