Without a surprise, Serena Williams won her fourth Grand Slam title.

The highly-anticipated matched marked Williams’ first game at a major since giving birth to her daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. in September.

The 36-year-old tennis player beat 70th-ranked Kristyna Pliskova of the Czech Republic 7-6 (4), 6-4 at the French Open. Her last Grand Slam tournament was the Australian Open in January 2017, when she earned her 23rd major championship while pregnant.

“Two years has been a really long time,” Williams said in an interview on Tuesday. She added: “But I trained really hard on the clay, and I feel good, and I’m just happy to have won a match here. And I just take it a day at a time.”

Another highlight of the game was how fierce Serena looked in her bodysuit.