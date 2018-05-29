Starbucks Enlists Common to Help for Their Anti-Racial Bias Training

Starbucks Enlists Common to Help for Their Anti-Racial Bias Training

Starbucks is scheduled to close 8,000 of their locations today for anti-racial bias training. The coffee company unveiled the program’s curriculum as per The Seattle Times and mentioned that Common will lend a helping hand.

Along with Starbucks chief executive Kevin Johnson and chairman Howard Schultz, the Chicago emcee will appear in training videos that include recorded messages for employees.

The four-hour racial bias training is the result of two young men getting arrested at the coffee shop for simply waiting for a friend without purchasing anything. The two young men have settled for $1 each, and a program that helps the youth learn about entrepreneurship.

Starbucks also publicly announced that people can gather inside of the store and use the bathroom without purchasing anything.