Sometimes it takes a trip across the globe to find some style inspiration, and The North Face chose the beautiful landscapes of Nepal for its latest collection of outwear and accessories.

The new “Khumbu” Pack gets its name from Nepal’s eye-grabbing Khumbu valley, and the vibrant colors seen throughout represent more than just a stylish finish. The hues are actually inspired by blue, red, white, green and yellow Himalayan prayer flags that are cherished by the people that dwell on Mount Everest’s Nepalese side. Popular items like the 1990 Mountain Q Jacket, Base Camp Duffel and Raglan Red Box hoodie are just some of the standouts in this widespread collection, so hopefully these make it into the wardrobe of your next expedition.

Take a look at The North Face’s “Khumbu” Pack below, shot in and around the astoundingly beautiful streets of Kathmandu, and shop the collection now over in The North Face UK’s online store. Peep the full set of images over on HYPEBEAST.