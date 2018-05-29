Tiffany Haddish’s ex-husband is suing her for defamation.

TMZ reports that William Stewart filed the lawsuit against the 38-year-old comedian over domestic violence allegations made in her 2017 memoir, The Last Black Unicorn. The book claims that Stewart is violent, and his actions may be the cause of the death of their unborn child. Although Stewart was never named in the book, he argues that his identity is clear and he’s the only person Tiffany has been married to.

He disputes a few claims in the book, including him being violent, them being married and divorced twice. The ex-husband also suggests that they lost their unborn child because the actress got an abortion.

Haddish and Stewart tied the knot in 2008 and divorced five years later.

“For the defendants’ own profit, they painted my clients as abusers in a best-selling book. After a thorough review of the facts and evidence, we know that the assertions made by the defendants about my clients in The Last Black Unicorn are patently untrue,” Stewart’s attorney Michael Sterling told TMZ. “Powerful people and influential corporations can’t intentionally and recklessly destroy someone’s reputation with malicious lies for their own profit. After exhausting our ability to solve this matter privately, we have been left with no choice, but to seek legal recourse. We look forward to our day in court.”