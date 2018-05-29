If you were scrolling down your feed over the past weekend, you may have seen the viral video of Mamoudou Gassama, 22, climbing an apartment building to save a toddler hanging from a balcony.

He courageously scaled the building so quickly to selflessly save an innocent life, and it turns out that he was undocumented. “You saved a child,” Emmanuel Macron, the French President told Mamoudou. “Without you, no one knows what would have become of him. You need courage and the capability to do that.”

Macron awarded the hero with full French citizenship, a medal, and a job as a firefighter.

The toddler’s father is scheduled to appear in court in September for parental negligence because he left the baby home alone so that he can go shopping and play Pokemon Go.