President Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani attended a New York Yankees game on Memorial Day where he was wished a Happy Birthday and then resoundingly booed by most of the stadium.

The 74-year-old former Mayor of the Big Apple, who served the city during the 9/11 tragedy, was shown some hometown hospitality “New York style” in the home of the Bronx Bombers for siding with the most controversial presidents in the history of the country.