During the MCM Comic-con show held in London from Friday until today, Black Panther star Letitia Wright who plays Shuri, suggested that there is a high chance of her becoming future leader for Wakanda.

When answering a question from a member of the audience asking if Wright was ready and prepared to step up as ruler after Thano’s actions in Avengers: Infinity War left the leadership position. She answered, “To be comic-book accurate, yes.”

Although Shuri’s fate was left unclear at the end of the Infinity War film, taking a glimpse at the comic books, shows that with her genius intelligence, martial arts skills, along with transmorphic ability would place her as an appropriate role to take over Wakanda. It is sure that with her brilliant and innovative inventions will result in success.

Through social media and online communication, Wright is now seen as a typical Disney Princess.

“I was like, ‘what’s this Disney Princess pressure? Do I have to be perfect?’,” she said. “Then I realized that everyone’s just so geeked about having a different kind of female character in Marvel universe and the Disney universe. And there’s going to be much, much more – I’m not the only Disney Princess to come to the surface and claim that title.”

She continued: “I’m so honored, seriously. I grew up on the Disney movies and grew up with Disney Princesses and they didn’t really look like me. But now, you can go buy action figures and say ‘this is a Disney Princess’ – right on.”