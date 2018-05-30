Late in the day on Tuesday (May 29), Pusha T unleashed a scathing response to Drake’s “Duppy Freestyle” titled “The Story of Adidon.” The release from the G.O.O.D. Music President takes aim at Drake, his mother, a possible hidden child and his father. The uproar from last night became a topic for the Wendy Williams show and her remarks did not sit well with Drake’s father, Mr. Dennis Graham.

Today’s broadcast made it to Mr. Graham’s Instagram page with a heated caption that reveals the respect that he had for the controversial personality and her platform to be gone out the window to what he believes is inaccuracy in her reporting.

“I had come to actually finally like Wendy Williams and watch her show it grew on me,” Dennis G wrote. “Here’s the game changer, It’s very informative when you listen to a talk host report a story that they’ve actually researched and share it with their audience but this Rupaul Drag Race Queen looking B#+##^ has stepped out of her lane.”

The attack on Williams continued by bringing up her audience size and more appearance jabs before claiming “I lost all respect for you today.” You can view the entire post below.