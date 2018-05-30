Last night the Timeline may have been all shocked reactions and jokes at the expensive of Drake but today (May 30), Drake once again has laughed his way to the top 10 of the Billboard charts. The achievement moves the Hip-Hop titan pass Elvis Presley in the list of solo male acts with the most top 10 singles in history.

Appearing alongside Lil Baby on “Yes Indeed,” Drake finds himself at #6 on the charts and is his third single to do so this year. Drake now sits in the fourth spot among men chart toppers. Showing more chart dominance, Drake’s Instagram caption filled “Nice for What” returns to the number one spot on the Hot 100 chart.

Drake finds himself surrounded by elite artists and in an album’s reach of having the most Top 10s in history, a title that is currently held by Michael Jackson at 29 singles to Drake’s 26. Also ahead of Aubrey are Stevie Wonder and Elton John who are at 28 and 27 respectively. Before conquering Elvis, he passed Paul McCartney and Jay-Z.

The Billboard Hot 100 chart began on August 4, 1958. With the run Drake is on, and his Scorpion album scheduled to release sometime next month, it would not be surprising to see him dominate the male side of things by this August.