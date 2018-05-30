The Barbz are beyond ready for Nicki Minaj to release her album, Queen. She pushed the release date back an entire month later, but promises it’s for a good reason and Future can attest to that.

The “Chun-Li” rapper posted up a video of them in her studio, presumably on Memorial Day, and the Atlanta rapper said Queen is his “favorite album. It’s f*cking amazing. This sh*t is crazy.”

There’s no telling if Future is featured on the album, or if he just pulled up for an advanced listening session. Nicki is keeping all Queen details tightly under wraps. But she did tweet that she had a hook from an “epic artist,” then posted this throwback with Lauryn Hill on Instagram.

#Queen 👑🙏🏽🦄 A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on May 27, 2018 at 1:34pm PDT

Will Lauryn and/or Future be featured on Nicki’s forthcoming album? Maybe we’ll find out more when she releases her second single.