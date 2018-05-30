Today [May 30] marks what would have been Big L‘s 44nd birthday. Born Lamont Coleman in 1974, the Harlem emcee rose to prominence after emerging with the Hip Hop trio, Three the Hard Way.

His first notable appearance was on Lord Finesse‘s “Yes You May (Remix),” as an original member of the World Famous Diggin’ In The Crates (DITC) crew, which was released in 1992. Coleman followed up with his debut album, Lifestylez Ov Da Poor And Dangerous and made significant contributions to the underground Hip Hop scene. In 1998, he founded his imprint, Flamboyant Entertainment, on which he released one of his most popular singles, “Ebonics.”

On February 15, 1999, Big L was murdered at 45 West 139th Street in Harlem after being shot nine times in the face and chest in a drive-by shooting. One of Big L’s childhood friends, Gerard Woodley, was arrested in May of ’99 for the crime. Woodley was later released under controversial circumstances and the murder case remains unsolved. Let us celebrate his life and legacy.