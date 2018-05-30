On Friday May 25, Harvey Weinstein turned himself into to the authorities on criminal charges. Sources say before he turned himself in, he was planning a documentary that would tell his side of the story.

According to the sources, Weinstein reached out to industry professionals to help him make this said film. “He wanted to make a film he could control – he’d been calling people.” However, a rep for Weinstein said, “He isn’t interested in a documentary about his experience. It didn’t happen.”

Weinstein was involved in a scandal in which dozens of women accused him of sexual harassment and assault. He has denied the claims.

Weinstein’s lawyer, Ben Brafman said he “intends to file a motion to dismiss the charges as being legally flawed and not supported by credible evidence.”

Though Weinstein might not be able to make the documentary himself, there have been outside parties looking into making a film about the mogul and the launch of the #MeToo movement.