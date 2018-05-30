Harvey Weinstein got indicted by a grand jury for multiple rape charges.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. announced the disgraced Hollywood exec was hit with committing criminal sexual act in the first degree and rape in the first and third degrees. This is “another step closer to accountability for the crimes of violence with which he is now charged,” Vance says.

Weinstein did not testify on his behalf during the proceedings. His attorney, Ben Brafman, thinks prosecutors have “unfairly denied access to critical information about this case.” Brafman suggests that one of the accusers had a decade long consensual affair with Harvey.

Stay tuned for more details as this story develops.