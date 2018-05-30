Jay Rock is next up in the TDE batting order with his third studio album, Redemption, slated for release on June 15.

With the momentum of singles like “King’s Dead” and “Win” on his side, Rock also has a “dream collaboration” up his sleeve with the revelation that Jay-Z will be on the album. The feature was revealed by Jay Rock during a listening session for the album (seen above) after coming straight off The Championship Tour stop at Madison Square Garden last night. Not many details were revealed about the album though, leaving us all having to wait until the project drops in a few weeks.

Jay Rock also premiered his new music video for “Win” at the listening, bringing in labelmate Kendrick Lamar for his feature and appearances from the entire TDE squad. The anthem is full of fireworks, confetti and more to boost your group morale and set a tone for those in your way.

Redemption follows Rock’s 2015 LP 90059, and will look to make a splash in a summer that’s already expected to carry new releases from plenty of industry heavyweights. You’ll be able to catch Jay Rock and the rest of the TDE collective as they tour across the country throughout June.

Watch Jay Rock’s music video for “Win” below: