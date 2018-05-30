Rapper Kid Cudi released his cult-classic Man on the Moon: The End of Day in September 2009 and the albums second track, “Soundtrack To My Life” instantly became a fan favorite that has stood the test of time. The lyrics on the track, although deep and personal, resonated with music fans who instantly gravitated to Cudi’s openness. DJBooth recently released an interview with Kid Cudi that was originally conducted on the day his Man On The Moon album was released. (Sept. 30, 2009) There, Cudi explained his mentality writing “Soundtrack,” stating it came from “an ignorant standpoint.”

Per Genius.

I wrote that song from an ignorant standpoint, man—I wanted to have ignorance be the undertone of the whole song. And it really is to show what one thinks when his back is up against the wall. It’s really to flip Jay’s line and kind of use it in my favor. It worked—it’s the only way I could’ve explained the situation.

In the hip-hop world, Cudi has risen back to prominence the last couple of years. He contributed to Kanye West’s hit “Father Stretch My Hands” and stole the show with his collaboration with Travis Scott on “Through The Late Night.” Currently, Cudi lent a hand with a show-stopping verse on A$AP Rocky’s “A$AP Forever Remix” and has an album with Kanye West titled Kids See Ghost that is to drop June 8.