Kim Kardashian is scheduled to meet with President Donald Trump to fulfill her mission of helping great grandma Alice Marie Johnson get released from prison.

The beauty mogul’s lawyer, Shawn Holley, set up a Wednesday meeting with POTUS to lobby to get Johnson’s sentence commuted. She is currently serving a life sentence at the Aliceville Correctional Facility in Alabama.

Kim has reportedly been working alongside Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner for months to help free Alice, and now the problem will get direct attention from the President.

Although the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reality star is a Hillary Clinton supporter, his daughter’s involvement motivated Donnie to lend a hand. And we’re sure her husband’s, Kanye West, recent support of him helped the case too.

The 62-year-old woman’s case was unearthed after Kim tweeted about it last year. Alice was sentenced to life in prison without parole in 1997 on money laundering and drug conspiracy charges and this was her first offense.