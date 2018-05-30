Liam Neeson, one of the greatest actors everyone knows and loves, has been in many top box office movies, such as the Taken franchise, Non-stop, The Commuter, and many more. Now it seems as if he will be adding another strong, action movie to his top box office movie list.

Neeson is reportedly being considered for the new Men in Black spinoff, in which he will be playing the head of the MIB’s United Kingdom headquarters.

Everyone knows the plot to the MIB movies, which follows two agents, J and K in a mission to fight aliens and save the world. The spinoff will follow two new agents on their mission to save the world, a similar continuity to the earlier films in this franchise.

Variety reports, Neeson will be playing a character with high status in the Men In Black organization, and will work alongside Chris Hemsworth, and Tessa Thompson, if he’s enlisted for the film. Even though Neeson would not be in the action parts of the movie, it would be cool to see him fight an alien.

The Men in Black installments have science fiction elements in it, with a splash of comedy. Neeson is well known for playing many characters in an action or drama film, but rarely in a comedy. He starred as himself in Ted 2 and Daddy’s Home. Furthermore, he starred as Clinch in A Million Ways alongside with Seth MacFarlane and Charlize Theron.

The plot for the spinoff is still under wraps, but this movie will have a more global scope. F. Gary Gary (The Fate of the Furious) will serve as the helmsman, and the script will be written by Iron Man duo, Art Marcum and Matt Holloway.

It’s scheduled to be released on May 17th, 2019.