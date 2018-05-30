There was so much to take in on Pusha T’s “The Story of Adidon” between Drake’s bizarre black face to his secret baby mama drama. One of the most mind-blowing lines of the diss record was when he took shots at Drizzy’s good friend and OVO producer Noah “40” Shebib.

“OVO 40, hunched over like he 80, tick, tick, tick/How much time he got? That man is sick, sick, sick.”

For those who are unaware, 40 was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2005 when he was 22 years old. The disease affects the brain, spinal cord, and optic nerves. Although the incurable can be managed, many people die from MS-related complications.

Many people thought that was a low blow, including the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. The organization released the following statement about the controversial lyrics: