The NFL announced the new national anthem policy stating that players were not required to go on the field but if they were, they had to stand for the anthem or their team would be punished. Prominent sport figures liked Steve Kerr criticized the rule.

Many speculated that President Donald Trump had a lot to do with the verdict, and it turns out they were right. The Wall Street Journal reported a phone conversation between Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and Donnie.

“This is very winning, strong issue for me,” Jones said Trump told him. “Tell everybody, you can’t win this one. This one lifts me.”

But he continued saying that he doesn’t get full credibility.