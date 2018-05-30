The 2018 BET Awards is going down next month, and the first group of performers have been announced. Nicki Minaj, Migos, Janelle Monáe, H.E.R., and Ella Mai are among the artists who will take the stage at the Microsoft Theatre next month, and that’s only round 1. We’re at the edge of our seats to see who else will take the stage at the 18th annual ceremony.

Jamie Foxx will be our host for the evening, for the second consecutive year.

This year’s list of nominees was announced earlier this month, and DJ Khaled leads the pack with six nominations, including, Video of the Year (“Wild Thoughts”), Album of the Year (Grateful), and the Coca-Cola Viewer’s Choice. Kendrick Lamar trails behind him with five nominations for Best Collaboration (“Loyalty” featuring Rihanna), Video of the Year (“Humble”), Best Male Hip-Hop Artist, Album of the Year (Damn), and the Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice. SZA and Migos both pulled four nominations each.

More announcements will be made as the clock keeps ticking. Don’t miss the award show on Sunday, June 24th at 8:00pm ET on BET and the BET Play app.