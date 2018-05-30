Offset Thanks Man for Saving His Life After Car Crash With New Whip

Offset Thanks Man for Saving His Life After Car Crash With New Whip

Offset is lucky to be alive following his car accident earlier this month.

It was reported that the Atlanta rapper totaled his green Dodge Challenger after swerving to avoid hitting a crackhead in the street. The cause of the accident was revealed by his soon-to-be wife, Cardi B, in a since deleted tweet. Apparently there was a Good Samaritan walking to work who helped Offset after the accident.

Jamar was walking to work when he saw the Migos member climbing out of his car. Now he doesn’t have to worry about walking to or from work again because Offset copped him a new Nissan Altima.

It’s unclear what Jamar did to aid him, but he helped the “Ric Flare Drip” rapper get to his destination.