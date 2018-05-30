President Trump Says “Filthy” Jay-Z Makes Him “Look Like The Most Clean-Cut Human Being On Earth”

On the campaign trail in Nashville, Tennessee, President Donald Trump didn’t address the racist comment by actress Roseanne Barr, but instead directing his attention to Hip Hop mogul Jay-Z.

People continued to wonder as to whether or not Trump would address Barr’s tweet comparing former Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett and “ape” and criticizing former Sec. Of State Hillary Clinton.

“The only way she filled up the arena was to get Jay-Z,”

President Donald Trump said as the crowd booed, in support of the comments. “And his language was so filthy it made me look like the most clean-cut human being on Earth.”

Last month, the POTUS took credit for the success of Rosanne’s self titled sitcom, but didn’t mention the fact that her show was abruptly cancelled.