Last week we reported SZA was abruptly pulled from TDE’s Championship Tour, due to swollen vocal chords. As a result, she missed two shows in Arizona and New Mexico. Hoping to get back on track, she took the stage last night as TDE rolled through Madison Square Garden.

While fans were more than happy to see her, SZA wasn’t too pleased with her voice. Shortly after exiting the stage she posted few concerning tweets. “My voice is permanently injured. Great!!!!!!.” She goes on to say “Tonight was the test. That settles that.”

Going into retreat mode, her last tweet reads “I just want to be left alone my priorities are fucked up. They been fucked up. I need space goodbye.”

However, the tweets have since been deleted. Still, it is quite obvious the soulful singer has reached a point of frustration. With no official word from doctors or the Top Dawg himself, there are still shows left on tour. Let’s hope the damage is not permanent and she is able to give full attention to her health once the tour is complete.