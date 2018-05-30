Valentino is another brand jumping on the chunky sole trend, this time offering up a sneaker that will cost you a pretty penny — lots of pretty pennies.

The new Bounce Runner is a beauty to look at, boasting a colorful camouflage design that incorporates suede and plastic panels that both blend in perfectly on the mesh upper. Orange and yellow accents add a pop of color to the otherwise black, white and grey you see throughout the shoe’s design, with Valentino branding on the heel to add the perfect touch of steez.

If you’re balling, the Valentino Bounce Runner sneaker is available right now for $1,050 AUD (a little over $793 USD) over at Sneakerboy. Peep more pics below: