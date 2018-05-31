Out of nowhere, Ja Rule recalls his beef with 50 Cent on Twitter when others in Hip-Hop are going through it. Maybe because today (May 31) is Throwback Thursday? Unsurprisingly to many fans, it doesn’t turn out well for the New York City veteran and he is showered with laughs from online users. However, in a change of social media pace, 50 Cent found his statements and unleashed his wrath.

With the battle between Drake and Pusha T dominating Hip-Hop headlines, Ja inserted his two cents to the timeline stating his diss against Eminem and 50 Cent, “Loose Change,” as one of the most disrespectful diss records to come out.

As it made its rounds across the Internet what else would 50 Cent do but “get the strap.” In a quick two-piece, 50 hit Twitter to remind us all about the fail of Fyre Festival and then slid to Instagram to take credit for Ja Rule driving ubers. After the response Rule made a modern comparison to the NBA Finals, stating in his battle with 50 and Shady Records he was LeBron and they were the stacked Warriors and eventually attacking Fif on fatherhood and calling him a rat.

All of the jabs are below, the Hip-Hop chuckles this week continue to roll out.

Drake, Push ima let y’all finish but “Loose Change” was one of the most disrespectful diss records of ALL TIME… 😩😂🤣😭🐐 — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) May 31, 2018

This is what you get for going to anything with this bum involved. pic.twitter.com/nAziOqj2Hx — 50cent (@50cent) May 31, 2018