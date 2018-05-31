Bobby Brown is Upset About ‘Daytona’ Album Cover: ‘[Kanye] Needs Somebody to Slap Him’

Bobby Brown is big mad about the usage of his ex-wife’s drug-filled bathroom for Pusha T’s album cover.

“Why would he post that on his album cover?” Brown, 49, asked in a Rolling Stone interview. “That’s really disgusting that he would do that.”

Ye reportedly cashed out $85,000 to license the photo.

“That’s in really bad taste,” Brown added. “Something should happen to Kanye. He’s already crazy. I knew that when I first met him. Now he’s pushing the bar a little bit.”

Brown continued, “He needs somebody to slap him up or something. And I’m just the person to do it.”

Bobby Brown and Whitney Houston got married in 1992 and divorced in 2007. Houston passed away in 2011, and the couple’s only child passed away in 2015.