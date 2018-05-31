Words by Jasmine Johnson

Yesterday, BROCKHAMPTON canceled their remaining tour dates due to sexual misconduct allegations regarding the group member Ameer Vann. Ameer is accused by multiple women and they have shared this statement: “Ameer is no longer in BROCKHAMPTON. We want to sincerely apologize to the victims affected by Ameer’s actions. We were lied to, and we’re sorry for not speaking up sooner.” They also say that they have canceled their remaining U.S. tour dates to “go home and regroup.”

He is an original member of the group that has formed in 2015. Ameer has appeared in all three album covers from their 2017 Saturation trilogy. During their recent performance at Boston Calling, the group went on stage without Ameer. As Pigeons and Planes pointed out, the fans were picking up of Ameer’s departure as BROCKHAMPTON stood in silence during Ameer’s verses.

Singer and songwriter, Rhett Rowan, who was in a relationship with Ameer states that he is “emotionally manipulative and mentally abusive” before getting accused of having sexual relations with a minor and abusing women. Ameer states, “In response to the claims of emotional and sexual abuse: although my behavior has been selfish, childish, and unkind, I have never criminally harmed anyone or disrespected their boundaries,” he wrote. “I have never had relations with a minor or violated anybody’s consent.”

One of the members, Kevin Abstract states that they are pushing back the album, PUPPY, which was going to release in June.