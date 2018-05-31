With only a day notice, Maroon 5 announced that he had a Cardi B collaboration up his sleeve.

Video coming tomorrow too. #GirlsLikeYou — Maroon 5 (@maroon5) May 30, 2018

The original “Girl Like You” was released in 2017 and featured on Maroon 5’s Red Pills Blue, But Bardi’s charisma and honesty adds a better feel to it. “Not too long ago I was dancing for dollars/Know it’s really real if I let you meet my mama/You don’t want a girl like me, I’m too crazy/But every other girl you meet is fugazi,” she spits.

The video also features cameos from Camila Cabello, Gal Gadot, Sarah Silverman, Millie Bobby Brown, Jennifer Lopez, Tiffany Haddish, and more. Check it out below: