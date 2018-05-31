Dickies takes its classic workwear style to the streets of LA, linking with La Brea streetwear hotspot Union for a full range of apparel.

Appropriately titled “Get Off My Dickies,” the collection includes T-Shirts, jackets, chinos and classic Dickies pants that incorporate lighter hues for the breezy season ahead. On top of the co-branding from both parties involved, select pieces are also designed with “Get Off My Dickies” embroidery that drives home the ’90s style inspiration resonating throughout.

The unisex Dickies x Union LA SS’18 collection arrives online and at the Union Los Angeles flagship store, as well as its Tokyo location, beginning this Saturday (June 2).

Peep the lookbook below, which is taking us all the way back with the cholita and vato vibes:



Images: Jerry Buttles/Union LA