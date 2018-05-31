The biggest tour of the summer, OTRII, will be kicking off in Europe this month. Jay-Z and Beyonce’s tour will hit North America in July and carry through the rest of the summer, but will also bring along DJ Khaled to stadiums across the country.

The official Instagram for Roc Nation announced the addition of DJ Khaled, who also shared an image of the Carters and kicked off the caption with “FAN LUV!”

The summer is shaping up to be big for Khaled. Aside from running across the country with Hip-Hop royalty, the Grateful creator will hit the BET Awards in Los Angeles where he is leading the nominations with six. New music is likely on the way from Khaled too. We haven’t heard many releases from him since “Top Off,” but don’t be misled to think the summer will past without him getting some hits off. Also, he Diddy and the rest of The Four will be returning to Fox on June 7. There is no word if Asahd will make appearances on the tour.

Check out the announcement for the tour below.