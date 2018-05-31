Pusha T’s response “The Story of Adidon” features a shocking picture of Drake in black face. The song’s lyrics suggests that the bi-racial Toronto rapper is confused about his identity. And we finally got an explanation from The Boy as to why he was dressed like a coon.

“This was not from a clothing brand shoot or my music career,” he writes. “This picture is from 2007, a time in my life where I was an actor and I was working on a project that was about young black actors struggling to get roles, being stereotyped and type cast. The photos represented how African Americans were once wrongfully portrayed in entertainment.” Find the full statement below.

https://twitter.com/WordOnRd/status/1002025097249599494/photo/1?tfw_site=pitchfork&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fpitchfork.com%2Fnews%2Fdrake-explains-blackface-photo-from-pusha-ts-story-of-adidon%2F

Shortly after releasing his “Duppy Freestyle” response, Push tweeted the artwork with a link to the photographer, David Leyes’ website. “This is a REAL picture… these are his truths, see for yourself,” he said. In a since-deleted tweet, Leyes asked Def Jam’s EVP Steven Victor to “take the Drake photo down asap.”

Not only does “The Story of Adidon” expose this picture, but it alleges that Drake has a secret baby with a porn star that he doesn’t take care of. But of course, the “Nice For What” rapper didn’t address that rumor in his statement.