Despite what Pusha T wants the public to believe, Drake is reportedly far from a dead beat dad.

TMZ reports that the Toronto rapper has been financially supporting Sophie Brussaux behind-the-scenes since she gave birth to their alleged son, Adonis.

The tabloid also says that Drake plans to take a DNA test to sort out any future legalities, but he feels that it’s a possibility that he may be the dad. To make this tea even more steamy, Drizzy’s planned to reveal the news about his son in his forthcoming album, Scorpion. But it looks like he’s going to have to re-strategize now.

Pusha clapped back strong with the release of his diss “The Story of Adidon,” taking shots at Drake’s ethnicity and alleging that he’s a dead beat dad of a secret baby with a porn star.