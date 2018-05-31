The Pusha T vs. Drake beef has recruited more warriors to the battleground. This time, it’s Wendy Williams and Drake’s dad.

Dennis Graham responded to Williams’ segment on the two rappers currently embroiled in the nasty rap feud, where she dished the obvious dirt on Aubrey’s name.

Well, pops didn’t take well to that. He took to IG to air his grievances.

“I had come to actually finally like Wendy Williams and watch her show it grew on me,” Graham said. “Here’s the game changer, It’s very informative when you listen to a talk host report a story that they’ve actually researched and share it with their audience. This Rupaul Drag Race Queen looking B#+##^ has stepped out of her lane,” Dennis Graham snapped. “You know nothing about Drake or Myself, Do your research before you try and be funny to your 79 capacity audience, Rupaul Jr WATCH HOW YOU SPEAK ON OUR NAME!!!!!!!! I lost all respect for you today !!!!”

Well, while everyone is still digesting “Duppy Freestyle” and Pusha’s “The Story Of Adidon”, let’s see how if Drake really come back in 48 hours like he said.