Juelz Santana Thinks Pusha T Went Too Far, Says ‘The Story of Adidon’ Was Satisfactory

Pusha T’s savage diss record, “The Story of Adidon” is drawing opinions from many Hip Hop enthusiasts from different walks of life. Hip Hop vet, Juelz Santana, is one of the latest public figures to make commentary on the sizzling rap feud.

“Pusha Went 2 Far N It Was Still jus Satisfactory. N He Started All This,” read a post from Santana’s Instagram stories. “Yall Jus Wanna See Drake Lose.”

He also added, “Dayton was hard tho,” in another post on his Instagram story.

Pusha’s response did take many personal low blows, including his alleged identity crisis and secret baby, just to name a few. But the G.O.O.D Music head honcho argued on his interview with The Breakfast Club that “all bets are off” once Drizzy mentioned the “Infrared” rapper’s fiancé, Virginia Williams, in his diss track, “Duppy Freestyle.”

What are your thoughts? Did Pusha take it too far?