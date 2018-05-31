The time is fairly near for the drop of Kanye West‘s eighth solo album. Clearly, this is the time for G.O.O.D. music artists to touch the surface of the hip-hop genre with Pusha T‘s Daytona as the trigger. To introduce his album proper, West plans on hosting a snug album listening party in the states of Wyoming Thursday (May 31) evening, Billboard reports.

Leaked in virtual quarters via Instagram on Wednesday (May 30), Ambush Designs architect Yoo Ahn posted onto herInstagram stories an announcement of West’s Wyoming listening party. “Kanye West. Album Listening. Thursday May 31. Jackson Hole Wyoming. Itinerary Confirmed Upon RSVP.”

West’s eighth studio album reportedly titled Love Everyone is set to be released on Friday (June 1) along with his collab effort with Kid Cudi, Kids See Ghost. It has not be clarified if the listening party will also include an audible peep into the anticipated project, but obviously, only those in attendance and future will tell. West is possibly aiming to own the summer of 2018 on the G.O.O.D. music tip with the coming of Teyana Taylor’s sophomore debut and the immensely anticipated eleventh studio album of undisputed hip-hop icon, Nas-which is most likely where Ye is bound to test by the hip-hop masses being that he is in hands of the pending gem’s production.