Kendrick Lamar should just change his middle name to winning, because that’s all he does. The Compton rapper was awarded with the Pulitzer Prize for his successful album DAMN., which released last Summer.

K. Dot was front-and-center for his time to shine at the luncheon, which took place at Columbia University in New York. He joined other distinguished professionals who were getting awarded for their innovative work over the past year.

“It’s an honor. I’ve been writing my whole life,” Kendrick said after he was greeted with a standing ovation. “To get this type of recognition. It’s beautiful.”

The Pulitzer Prize board were debating about who to select for the musical category, and went with Kung Fu Kenny dubbing it a “virtuosic song collection unified by its vernacular authenticity and rhythmic dynamism that offers affecting vignettes capturing the complexity of modern African-American life.”

The “Loyalty” rapper is the first non-classical or jazz artist to get an award in music.