In case you’re not excited enough for Game 1 of the NBA Finals tonight, Stationhead might just be able to salvage your night. At midnight, they’ll exclusively be streaming Kanye West’s new album on their G.O.O.D Music station.

Tune into G.O.O.D. Music Radio for a communal listening session and discussion -12am ET- download STATIONHEAD to weigh in https://t.co/5Hi69RmCgV pic.twitter.com/e4vUcaVc4A — STATIONHEAD (@STATIONHEAD) May 31, 2018

Over the past few months alone, Kanye has returned to Twitter, came out as a Trump supporter and then ditched his phone while subsequently seeking refuge in Wyoming to work on the album. While there isn’t much news on the forthcoming album, he certainly picked a good time to drop.

With this in mind, Pusha T remains laser-focused on Drake. We’ll just have to wait and see if ‘Ye will answer to Drake’s claims of “holding his brother back.”

Mr. West is no stranger to controversy though, and for the most part he’s always leveraged it for promotional purposes. To be honest, so much has transpired leading up to this album that no one knows what direction ‘Ye will even take. One detail that has been revealed about the album is that it will feature seven tracks.

You’ll need to download the Stationhead app to hear what Kanye has to say about it all, beginning at 12AM ET. All things considered, if he does mention Drake, another invoice could arrive at the offices of G.O.O.D Music very soon.