Words by Shatay Speights





A few months ago, fans of late R&B songstress Aaliyah got a glance at some of the products that would be offered in the MAC makeup collection in tribute to her legacy. Now we’re getting even more details on the upcoming beauty line.

Catching the wind of excitement from Selena x MAC, there was an opportunity for Baby Girl to get a line inspired by her many beauty aesthetics. After releasing initial photos of products from the upcoming line, MAC unveiled even more from the collection that fans have been eagerly anticipating since the petition for Aaliyah to get a makeup line started in 2015.

MAC took to Instagram this week to share the rest of the #AaliyahForMAC collection, which originally included the appropriately-titled Try Again Lipstick, Age Ain’t Nothing Eye Palette, More Than A Woman Lipstick, and Brooklyn Born Lipglass. This time around we now see three more products, including a fiery red lipstick, a deep burgundy Lipglass color and a bronzing powder. This new update contains a range of colors and shades that have something for everyone, further proving that the legacy of our fallen Princess of R&B will go on and on and on.

The MAC x Aaliyah collection is set to officially release on June 20. Keep an eye on MAC’s social media for more upcoming details.

What will you be purchasing from the #AaliyahForMAC collection? Let us know over on Facebook and Twitter.










