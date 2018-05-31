Roseanne Barr tweeted a racist comment towards former President Barack Obama’s aide, Valerie Jarrett, and the tweet went viral. Twitter and ABC gave Barr absolutely no mercy, and cancelled her series reboot. Social media trolls theorized that Michelle Obama had the final say.

“According to sources ABC President, Channing Dungey, had a long conversation via phone with the former First Lady Michelle Obama, before deciding to cancel the Roseanne show. Michelle Obama was reportedly enraged and insisted an apology was inadequate… developing.”

Instead of taking responsibility for her actions, the sitcom actress is instead, debating on retailiating. In a recent tweet, she wrote, “You guys make me feel like fighting back. I will examine all of my options carefully and get back to you.”

See the tweets below:

you guys make me feel like fighting back. I will examine all of my options carefully and get back to U. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 30, 2018