Princess O’Garro who is an actress best known from her role in the web series Money & Violence, lost her 11-year-old daughter Ja’shya Williams to suicide. The young girl jumped off their 16-story NYCHA building called Wagner Houses in East Harlem last Thursday evening, May 24th.

Ja’shya posted to Snapchat that she was going to jump off the roof of her building seconds before, which confirmed that it was a suicide and not an accident. When she hit the grass, she fell unconscious and had restricted breathing. The paramedics rushed her to Harlem Hospital where she was pronounced dead not long after her arrival.

The young girl had been bullied at her school for a significant amount of time. She admitted to her school’s guidance counselor that she was depressed the day she took her own life. The counselor did not follow protocol and inform the child’s mother. Additionally, Ja’shya reportedly told a friend that she was going to kill herself, but her friend didn’t take the threat seriously. After doing an investigation on her phone, detectives concluded that the suicide was inspired by the Netflix series, 13 Reasons Why.

Ja’shya said she was going to throw out the garbage in the incinerator located in the hallway in which she proceeded to walk up to the roof. NYCHA ,who owns the Wagner Houses Development in East Harlem, didn’t have an alarm in place on the roof exit in that particular building.

In the wake of this unfortunate incident the victim’s mother, Princess, wants to bring reform to NYCHA and P.S. 206, as well as the NYC Department of Education. She wants alarms installed on every roof door exit, and the NYC Department of Education to follow a better protocol when it comes to school bullying. She is hoping that the death of her daughter will make a positive change for the safety and mental health of all children living in NYCHA and going to school under the NYC Department of Education.