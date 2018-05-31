Nicki Minaj warned us that she was coming back with a vengeance after her hiatus. Ever since Onika stepped back into the limelight after taking a social break, she is back and showing us exactly why she’s deserving of the title Queen, her new album.

While her project is currently still in the final production phase, she’s recording every moment of it for her documentary, Making of Queen, to compliment the release of her album.

In the clip that Minaj posted, she was seen lighting it up with her crew in the studio. The first couple seconds started off with the “Barbie Tingz” rapper, speaking to producer J. Reid, “Aint you happy you stepped out your comfort zone? Aint you happy you listened to me?”

The camera then pans over towards Reid as he responds,

“Hey, I gotta give it to you. You know what I’m saying. You know what’s best, you know what I’m saying.”

A scene of her in the booth during the early stages of recording her single, quickly cuts on screen as Nicki figures out the melody over the China-meets-hip-hop beat.

Although Minaj has yet to drop a track list of her upcoming album, she released the videos for “Chun Li” and “Barbie Tingz.”

Check out the teaser for the documentary below, set to release the day of the album, August 10th.