In three chilling cellphone video clips, two of which appear to have been recorded on the day of the tragic Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Nikolas Cruz calmly outlines his plans of killing 17 people.

In the videos released Wednesday by prosecutors, Cruz, 19, seems almost gleeful at the prospect of what was to come — the 17 murders and the terror of the survivors.

“Can’t wait,”

he said in one recording after chuckling that his former classmates at the Parkland high school were going to know the power of his AR-15 style rifle. After the Feb. 14 massacre, prosecutors are seeking to put him to death and the families of the victims have glared at him with contempt, anger and a thirst for justice.

“It’s gonna be a big event,” Cruz says in the first video. “When you see me on the news you’ll all know who I am,” he says with a creepy laugh.

17 people, including students and staff, died at the hands of Cruz at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

