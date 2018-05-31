Wildwood, NJ Police on Wednesday released three separate body camera video clips from a violent arrest Saturday on the beach.

The video shows Emily Weinman, 20, of Philadelphia, apparently refusing to give officers her last name after they cited her for having alcohol on the beach. Weinman tells police the alcohol container is closed, but police tell her it is against the law to have openly displayed alcohol on the beach. It is also illegal for a person under 21 to be in possession of alcohol, police say on the video.

The three officers have been identified as Thomas Cannon, John Hillman and Robert Jordan, who are all employed by Wildwood as Class II, or seasonal, officers. The officers have been reassigned to administrative duty pending an investigation by the Police Department.