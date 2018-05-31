Ralph Lauren is pulling out all the stops for its 25th anniversary, and the iconic lifestyle brand’s latest capsule collection is one that true members of the Lo Life will appreciate.

The CP-93 collection is filled with everything Lo Heads could want: print-heavy graphics that recall the 1992 America’s Cup that RL sponsored, designs that incorporate a heavy nautical vibe and a vibrant color palette that visually takes us back to the early ’90s. The range of stuff in this set is extremely wide, jam-packed with a variety of swim trunks, hats, sweaters and classic polo shirts available in more styles than we even have time to describe.

Shop the reissued Polo Ralph Lauren CP-93 Collection right now, both in the official RL webstore and at Caliroots.