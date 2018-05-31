Pusha T has been relentless in his attack on Drake from all angles. Earlier today, he visited Los Angeles’ REAL 92.3 radio station for an interview with Big Boy.

While stopping by Big Boy’s Neighborhood, Pusha made it clear that their beef is based on competition and not personal feelings. Despite this, he seemed more than willing to break down his motivation behind “The Story of Adidon.” From his perspective, after Drake addressed his wife, “nothing is off limits.” Still, he considers himself quite tasteful.

The high-powered diss track took visual and lyrical shots and the OVO boss and his whole crew. Drake addressed the photo, explaining it came from 2007 during his acting days. Further citing the purpose of the image was to call attention to issues faced by Black actors. Despite the seemingly heartfelt and socially aware explanation. King Push wasn’t impressed.

“I don’t believe it,” he said. Alluding to his own socially proactive nature, he called attention to his meetings with former President Obama as well as his involvement in prison reform.

He went on to say, “You are silent in all Black issues…Drake. You really are,” adding Drake has “all the platform in the world.”

The conversation heats up again around the 20-minute mark, with Pusha saying he doesn’t expect to hear a Drake response, nor is he worried. According to him, he has “no skeletons” in his closet. Meanwhile, he has more layers of Drake to peel back.

Check out the methodical breakdown of Pusha T’s diss in the full interview above.